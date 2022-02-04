MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach apartment complex had been targeted by a mailbox bandit and the residents of the complex have a few things they want to tell the thief.

“I’ve had mail stolen, we’ve had packages stolen,” said Danny Diaz.

7News were told that Diaz, along with many of his neighbors, got their letters lifted and their packages plucked, by a postal prowler.

“I am very angry,” said Alice Masole.

“It’s very frustrating, it’s really unacceptable,” said Diaz.

Those at the Sail building on Bay Road have had to accept they might not ever get the mail that was in their box Tuesday, all because a mystery bag man showed up and started collecting.

Surveillance video caught him with bag in hand as he raided the collection of mailboxes.

Looking quite familiar with carrying out his federal offense, the slithery thief checked to see if anyone was coming with a series of head turns, while never stopping his mail-swiping session.

He stuffed the mail into his sack and walked off frame.

“It can be anything,” said Masole.

In Masole’s case, it could’ve been important immigration documents.

“Green card, could be everything,” said Masole.

She’s unsure if her card arrived yet and said she’s working to find out.

Masole said she’s sure how mail gets taken here, the building’s faulty, easy-to-access mailboxes.

“It just completely opens, so you can take whatever you want,” said Masole.

“There’s a defect there, they can pull out the whole door open. They said that they’re working on it, you know, so that’s something,” said Diaz.

“We don’t know what they use it for, you know? This is the scary part,” said Masole.

Miami Beach Police told 7News the crime is a matter for the postal inspector.

7News was told they are looking into it, but hadn’t been contacted as of Thursday evening.

Those at the Sail are hoping their mail doesn’t keep drifting off.

Residents said that they hope management works to fix the mailbox problem.

If you have any information on this crime, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.