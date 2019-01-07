Surveillance video captures man stealing generator from South Florida store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crook is on the run after stealing a pricey generator from a South Florida store.
Surveillance video captured a man walking into Harbor Freight Tools near 27th Avenue and 29th Street on Sept. 5.
Police said he loaded a generator worth almost $800 into a shopping cart before walking out.
A clerk ran after him but could not catch him.
If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
