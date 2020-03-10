Surveillance video captures man burglarizing shed outside Miami restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized a shed outside of a restaurant in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking up to the shed outside of Jacqueline’s Chicken and Beer, located in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 19th Terrace, at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 25.

The crook is seen forcing the shed doors open and taking several cooking and cleaning supplies out.

He is then seen walking away from the scene with the items in his hands, totaling approximately $300, police said.

The restaurant owner returned the next day, noticed the shed was burglarized and contacted police.

She reviewed the surveillance footage and recognized the man as someone who she asked to leave the premises the day before after she saw him laying down on the side of her restaurant.

Detectives describe the man to be between the ages of 30 and 50 with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white letters, a black baseball cap, jeans and sneakers.

If you have any information on this restaurant burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

