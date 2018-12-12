Surveillance video captures man breaking into upscale Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured a crook in the act of burglarizing a home in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said they are investigating two residential burglaries and a vehicle burglary in the Hollywood Oaks community near Oakridge Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

In the surveillance, a man is seen entering a home through the back door. Police said it’s unclear if the subject was working with somebody else in the break-ins.

Houses in the area are believed to start at $1 million.

According to investigators, a woman came downstairs inside the home and was confronted by the subject. Shortly after, a physical altercation ensued.

The man reportedly dragged the woman out of her home where she was able to break free and run to a neighbor’s home to call 911. However, police have not been able to confirm the report.

Officials urged residents to keep their home and cars locked as crooks are on the prowl during the holiday season.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.