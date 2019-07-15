Surveillance video captures man breaking into truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man breaking into a truck in North Miami.

The theft happened in the area of Hibiscus Drive in the Keystone Community, Sunday.

In the video, the man could be seen breaking into the light-colored Toyota Tundra pickup and searching inside for valuables.

The man then could be seen trying to open the door of the neighboring Kia sedan before leaving the scene.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

