MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pricey leaf blower was stolen from a Miami home.

Surveillance video captured a man walking onto the property along Miami Avenue and Northeast 63rd Street on Oct. 27 at around 9 a.m.

The man was seen grabbing a leaf blower before taking off.

The leaf blower is said to be worth $300.

Anyone who can recognize the thief is urged to call police.

