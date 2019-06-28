Surveillance video captures Homestead armed robbery

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two men robbing a Homestead homeowner at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened near Elmendorf Street and Old Biscayne Drive, Friday.

The Ring Doorbell video showed a man on the ground while two men — wearing hoodies and face masks — pointed a gun at him.

The homeowner said the duo attacked him after he returned home from work. He said the robbers demanded money while his wife and children were sleeping.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

