DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent exchange took place at the Off The Wall parking lot in Davie.

Surveillance video captured a group of people getting into an argument with a woman in the parking lot of Off the Wall, along West State Road 84.

They slapped the phone out of her hands and stole her purse.

A man in the group charged at her and fists started flying.

Another angle shows that man body-slamming the victim to the ground. When she got back up, he shoved her again. Then, the attackers took off.

If you have any information on these people, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

