Surveillance video captures fatal Miami road rage incident involving actor

MIAMI (WSVN) - The victim of an alleged road rage incident in Miami involving a Mexican soap opera actor has died.

Sixty-three-year-old Juan Hernandez was taken off life support by his family on Thursday.

He had suffered a brain injury after soap opera star Pablo Daniel Lyle punched and knocked him down on Sunday.

Newly released surveillance footage captured the moment Hernandez got out of his car to confront Lyle after he allegedly cut him off.

Hernandez could be seen by the window of Lyle’s car, before Lyle stepped out of the car.

The two got into a verbal altercation before Lyle, according to witnesses, punched Hernandez before fleeing the scene.

The 32-year-old actor was charged with assault and posted a $5,000 bond. He was allowed to travel to Mexico.

It is unclear if Lyle will face new charges following Hernandez’s death.

