Surveillance video captures fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured the tragic event unfold along the westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 10th Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m., Thursday.

A man who works nearby saw the aftermath of the crash, checked the business’ surveillance footage and saw the whole incident unfold.

“I saw there was a lot of police activity out front, so I’m trying to figure out what happened,” he said. “As I played the camera back, I saw the guy get hit by this SUV that had no intention of stopping it looked like. He just barreled right through the guy like he wasn’t even there.”

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

