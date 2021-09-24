SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade resident had a scary encounter with a neighbor who threatened to kill him.

The victim, 66-year-old Gilberto Arocha, said he’s thankful the woman has been arrested and is now behind bars.

Surveillance video captured the 76-year-old woman threatening to kill Arocha while wielding a knife on Thursday.

“I was very scared because I had nothing to defend myself,” he said. “I had time to react. If she had been a man, this could have been a lot different.”

Arocha came face to face with the armed woman who happens to be his next-door neighbor.

The confrontation happened at his home along Southwest 143rd Avenue and 102nd Street.

Arocha told 7News when the woman knocked on the door, she demanded to speak to someone who doesn’t live at the home.

“When she knocked on the door, she asked for a woman, but I told her she moved away,” he said. “That’s when she pulled out a knife and said, ‘I’m going to kill you.'”

That’s when he shut the door and called police.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested 76-year-old Elvia Nunn, who, Arocha said, has a history of causing chaos.

“About two years ago, we had problems with her when she vandalized our cars,” Arocha said.

Other neighbors agree.

“This has been going on since 2017, but it’s the first time that she uses a knife,” said one nearby resident.

Arocha hopes Nunn’s arrest puts an end to any future potentially violent behavior.

“We always have to be careful,” he said. “I’m usually doing yard work. I can’t have my back turned away for a second. Now I have to be aware of my surroundings. She can attack me at any time. She is capable of doing it.”

Nunn is being held on $5,000 bond.

