Surveillance video captures duo robbing ATM in Miami restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment two men robbed an ATM in a Miami restaurant.

According to Miami Police, on Jan. 31, the pair used a welding torch to get inside the Hamacas Restaurant along Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street.

Once inside, the pair pried open an ATM and escaped with over $2,000 in cash.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

