Surveillance video captures duo breaking into Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two thieves caught on camera breaking into a home in Miami.

The burglary occurred in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and Second Street on Nov. 8.

Surveillance cameras captured two men walking back and forth outside of the home. They both wore their shirts over their heads.

The homeowner said he was sleeping when the crooks took off with his wallet.

If you have any information on this home burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

