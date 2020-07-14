Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured the moment a man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Miami.

The victim could be seen walking in the video along Northwest 21st Court near 37th Street at around 6:30 p.m. on July 6.

Shortly after, a blue car could be seen driving past him and reversing before a person inside opens fire.

City of Miami Police said the victim was shot in the chest and ran to the entrance of a nearby entrance for help.

Paramedics transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

