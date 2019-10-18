Surveillance video captures Davie liquor store robbery; 1 arrested

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the two remaining subjects who allegedly robbed a Davie liquor store.

The robbery occurred at the Walgreens on Southwest 136th Avenue near State Road 84, Sunday.

Surveillance video showed one man and two women entering the store.

As the man and one of the women attacked the clerk, the second woman took two liquor bottles and ran out of the store, the video showed.

Police have arrested Randazia Bryant in connection with the crime.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.