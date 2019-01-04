Surveillance video captures crooks stealing motorcycle in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping surveillance video will help them catch two crooks seen stealing a motorcycle in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Police said the theft happened at the owner’s home along Cutler Road and Southwest 216th Street on New Year’s Day.

The owner believes the crooks planned the holiday heist carefully.

“They actually came first around 8:38 a.m., checked out the area to snoop it around to see who was home,” Alexander Franceschi said, “and they came back 30 minutes later, almost at 9 p.m., grabbed the bike, walked it off.”

Franceschi said he had purchased the motorcycle just months ago, costing him around $8,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.