Surveillance video captures couple stealing mail from Kendall home

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple was caught on surveillance video stealing a package and mail from a mailbox at a Kendall home.

Surveillance video from the doorbell camera showed a white truck as it slowly pulled up to the mailbox at the Kendall home, Monday.

A female could be seen reaching out from the car and grabbing a package and other correspondence.

The homeowners later confirmed that the thieves took clothing that was delivered to the residence.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

