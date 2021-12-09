MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A clue caught on camera could help solve a double shooting in Miramar.

Surveillance video shows a suspect driving a red car into a gated community where the shooting took place.

The two victims were taken to the hospital, both survived.

It happened on Nov. 29, along Renaissance Boulevard around 9 p.m.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

