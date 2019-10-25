Surveillance video captures car crashing into medical center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating after a car made a crashing stop into a medical building in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 36th Street and 15th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., Friday.

We are currently on scene investigating a single-car crash at 1551 NW. 36 St. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have shutdown NW. 15th Ave – 17th Ave on NW 36 St please avoid area. See alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DJCxkbTPFv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 25, 2019

Officials said a woman who claimed to be a passenger in the vehicle said the driver fled from the area.

She was treated by rescue personnel on scene.

Juan Rubio is the owner of the car, and he said he lent it to his cousin prior to the crash.

“It is a miracle that nobody got killed,” Rubio said. “You can replace the car. You can’t replace the person. I’m glad that she’s OK.”

Surveillance video from a nearby building captured the sedan losing control before taking out a sign and slamming into Florida Fitness & Wellness Center.

“The car doesn’t matter,” Rubio said. “What matters is the people that might have gotten hurt.”

7News cameras captured debris from the damaged building on the ground.

The car narrowly missed multiple luxury vehicles inside MVP Exotic Car Rentals.

“The value of that car is almost $300K,” said owner Chris Portobanco. “It would’ve been a lot of damage. That tree pretty much saved our office because if that tree wasn’t there, she probably would’ve been in here.”

Roads in the area were shut down but reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the crash.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.