Surveillance video captures car burglars in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two crooks caught on camera burglarizing a car in Miami.

The City of Miami Police Department released surveillance footage on Wednesday showing two men on bicycles outside of a home in the area of Northwest 32nd Court and Ninth Street on July 23.

At approximately 2 a.m., one of the crooks could be seen checking the doors of vehicles parked in the driveway before opening the driver’s side door of an unlocked gray Dodge Charger.

Seconds later, his partner in crime could be seen making his way over to the passenger side door of the vehicle and the two rummage through the car before retreating back to their bikes.

The duo fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and a handgun from the vehicle’s glove compartment.

Detectives said the first crook they are searching for is between the ages of 18 to 25 and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie.

The second burglar officials are asking for the public’s help in finding is described to be between the ages of 18 to 25, has bushy hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket.

If you have any information on this vehicle burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

