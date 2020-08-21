Surveillance video captures burglary at North Miami laundromat

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a masked man strolling inside a North Miami laundromat with a hammer before burglarizing it.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Splash Coin along Northeast 140th Street off Dixie Highway.

He’s seen going toward the back room, raiding the register and taking off with money, but Manny Gonzalez, the owner, said that’s not all he did.

“He left, came back 20 to 30 minutes later,” Gonzalez said. “That’s when he started fighting with the ATM machine. As you can see, he tore it up. He left again, and then, he came back for a third time with a gun and shot at the machine three or four times, and he couldn’t open it, and that’s when he decided that was enough, and he left.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

