Surveillance video captures attempted Miami Shores burglary

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a clear clue in an attempted burglary of a South Florida home.

The video showed an intruder trying to get into a home in Miami Shores, Saturday.

The video captured the man as he picked up a rock and threw it against a window before running off.

Police said the man came back for a second try before taking off again.

This happened at Northeast 93rd Street and 10th Avenue.

The man did not get inside and nothing was taken.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

