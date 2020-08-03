Surveillance video captures armed robbery at Exxon gas station near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a gas station near Fort Lauderdale at gunpoint.

Newly released surveillance video shows two men walking into the Exxon gas station, located at 600 NW 27th Ave., at 11:45 p.m. on June 13.

One of the crooks could be seen working to open the glass partition from the front counter as the other held the door open for customers who were leaving.

After some time, the partition is opened and the crook reached over the front counter and grabbed a box of money under the register.

The other crook at this time pointed a gun at two gas station employees who were behind the front counter.

The two men then fled the scene running.

Detectives said the gunman was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black letters, white pants, white sneakers and a white face covering.

The other crook was last seen wearing a black “NIKE” hoodie, black pants and black sneakers with white trim at the bottom.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

