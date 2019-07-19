Surveillance video captures armed robbers at Pembroke Park sub shop

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released surveillance video footage capturing two armed robbers at a Subway in Pembroke Park.

The two beanie-wearing bandits could be seen walking into the sandwich shop, located in the area of Southwest 40th Avenue and Pembroke Road, on June 15.

One of the men could be seen walking up to an employee with a gun in his hand while the other man jumped over the counter.

The cash register was emptied before the two fled the scene.

Officers believe the crooks took off in an older-model burgundy four-door Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

