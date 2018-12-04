Surveillance video captures 4 men breaking into Miami T-Mobile store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigation after a group of men broke into a T-Mobile store in Miami.

It happened at around 3 a.m., Tuesday at the T-Mobile store located at 1689 N.W. 27th Ave.

Surveillance cameras captured a man using a hammer to break through the glass on the front door – enough to reach in and unlock it. Once inside, three other men followed.

The video also shows the men ripping through the displays and grabbing everything they could get their hands on.

7News spoke with the manager of the store, who said there was about $14,000 done in damage, in addition to the $10,000 stolen in merchandise.

The men were dressed in all black, from head-to-toe and wore ski masks.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

