Surveillance video captures 2 men stealing car in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of men were caught on surveillance video stealing a car from a North Miami neighborhood.

The thefts happened in the area of Northeast Seventh Avenue and 122nd Street, Thursday.

The video shows the two crooks walking up to one of the cars parked in a driveway, unlocking the car door, jumping in and driving away in the vehicle.

“Why would somebody do that? For what reason?” Patrick Rojas, who said his cars were stolen, asked. “I don’t understand, so, you know, I’m just angry and frustrated with the whole situation.”

The two crooks were captured on video leaving the scene in two vehicles.

If you have any information on this vehicle theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

