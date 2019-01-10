Surveillance video appears to show officer punching man outside Sweetwater home

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A doorbell security camera captured officers allegedly beating up a man outside a Sweetwater home.

Sweetwater Police arrived at the home located along Southwest 20th Terrace and 129th place, at around 3 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the officers were searching for a suspect who rammed an officer with his car.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man matching the description of James Castro, the wanted suspect. Actually, he was not home at the time.

Instead, officers came across his brother, Christian Castro.

“I heard ruckus. I came outside, and next thing you know, I’m being arrested,” he said. “I’m being bullied. I’m being hit. I’m being harassed.”

In the video, his brother Gary is seen coming out of the home with his hands up.

“Grab these people!” officers are heard shouting. “Start grabbing people!”

Shortly after, both brothers were detained, and Christian was put in a choke hold by one officer.

Another officer is seen running up to him before allegedly throwing punches.

“I got hit right here. I got hit right here,” Christian told 7News while showing the bruises and lumps on his face. “I got hit right back here.”

Their mother was also seen being pushed while trying to help her son.

“I get out over here and say, ‘Please, please, please do not hurt my son,'” the mother said.

However, the Sweetwater Police chief said the video does not show all of the facts.

“From the onset, you’re looking at a snapshot in time and not the totality of circumstances,” Placido Diaz said. “I’d like to have time to digest it. Obviously, if somebody committed an error or made a mistake, they will be held accountable. At this point, I have no reason to believe that.”

While police begin their lengthy investigation and the family recovers from the horrifying ordeal, James remains on the run.

His girlfriend is now pleading for him to return home.

“I don’t want anything to happen to him,” she said. “I just want him to come back home to his family. We have a family. The baby misses him. We all miss him.”

Both brothers were arrested and released. They face charges of resisting arrest.

The officers in the video remain on duty as police continue to investigate.

