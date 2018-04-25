Surveillance shows women smoothly pick-pocketing victim at Sunny Isles Beach restaurant

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling as two women smoothly stole a customer’s wallet at a restaurant in Sunny Isles Beach.

The incident occurred Saturday night while the victim and his friends and family were out to dinner.

One woman could be seen in the video chatting with the restaurant hostess next to the victim as a distraction while another crouches down and steals a wallet from the victim’s jacket.

The victim, who doesn’t want to show his face, told his story to 7News.

“They did this way out, right in front, not only of the waiters, but the people at the bar, and as you’re going to see, somebody literally sitting next to the girl as she crouches down to take the wallet out of my jacket,” the victim said.

The theft happened in almost plain view, but it was completely unnoticed by the victim and the other customers.

“The victim’s friend at the table was literally two feet away from the woman as she crouched down and took the wallet,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Brian Schnell.

The wallet had the victim’s credit cards, debit cards and $250 in cash. After stealing the wallet, the two women then went on a shopping spree on the victim’s dime.

“They promptly went over to the Aventura Mall and made two purchases,” the victim said.

Police believe the two women have committed a crime like this before.

“I mean as the victim pointed out, this is probably their way of living,” Schnell said.

Police also want to remind the public to be vigilant and watch their surroundings.

“Let’s not give them the ability to do this,” Schnell said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

