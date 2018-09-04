Surveillance shows tow truck driver being robbed at knifepoint in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a knife-wielding man trying to rob a tow truck driver at a Miami gas station.

Video shows the encounter taking place at the Chevron gas station off Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue on Aug. 31.

Officials said the thief ran up to the victim and demanded his belongings.

The subject is seen chasing the man around his truck before getting away with the driver’s cellphone and cash before running off.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

