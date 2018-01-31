Surveillance shows man stealing $60K chain from Oakland Park store

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video has been released showing a man stealing a chain from an Oakland Park flea market.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man who posed as a customer tried on a $60,000 necklace inside a jewelry store at the Oakland Park Flea Market. Moments after putting it on, the subject took off.

BSO deputies said the robbery happened at that flea market near West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue on Dec. 17.

The owner of the jewelry store, Eli Chlvany, could be seen on surveillance showing the subject the necklace. The man looked about 18 or 20 years old, so the store owner said he asked for an I.D. It turns out that the I.D. he gave Chlvany was a fake, but the necklace was already taken.

“It was a two-minute job around the holiday,” Chlvany said, “and it’s happened before, and I hope it’s not gonna happen anymore. We need to stop this from happening again.”

Chlvany is frustrated with the situation and has a warning for anyone else who wants to attempt a theft at his store. “Now, if you want to see something like this, you have to bring the money with you,” he said.

Investigators are working to find the thief. If you have any information on his identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

