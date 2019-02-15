MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera stealing two car batteries in Miami.

On Dec. 13, the two men were seen at Miami Auto Export, located in the area of Northwest 23rd Street and 25th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

The owner of the business saw one man jump the fence and leave the shop with two batteries from cars parked in the lot.

The thief didn’t work alone, as another man was seen waiting on the other side of the fence and was handed the two batteries.

According to Miami police, the two men they are looking for are between the ages of 23 to 28 years old.

The first thief is said to stand 6 feet tall, has a full beard and was last seen wearing a green hat, black sweater and khaki pants.

The second thief Miami police are looking for stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, is bald and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and orange pants.

If you have any information on this car battery theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.