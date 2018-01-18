Surveillance released of suspects after elderly woman carjacked in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance footage after an elderly woman was carjacked outside of a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to Lauderdale Lakes Police, three teens were caught by surveillance cameras on Jan. 15 inside the Walmart along 3001 N. State Road 7 walking behind the victim.

The victim eventually went outside and that’s when police said the woman was targeted by the teens and carjacked.

The elderly woman complied with the thieves who took off in her 2015 Toyota Corolla, but not before nearly hitting her as they pulled out of the parking lot.

Police are now searching for the trio.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

