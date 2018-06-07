Surveillance captures thief stealing motorcycle from Miami condo

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who stole a motorcycle from a Miami condo.

Surveillance video footage shows the thief driving off with the motorcycle from a condominium near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 18th Street.

The victim said he was out of town when the theft occurred Friday.

If you have any information on the theft of this motorcycle, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.