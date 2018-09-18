Surveillance captures shirtless man stealing package with gun parts inside

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A package thief was caught on camera running up to a Deerfield Beach home and swiping a box with gun parts for an AK-47 inside.

Surveillance cameras outside of the Deerfield Beach house along South Deerfield Avenue and Southeast 11th Street captured the Sept. 11 burglary.

The man, who partly covered his face with his shirt, could be seen getting out of the passenger side of a car and walking up to the porch. Once he got a hold of the package, he took off.

The gun parts inside the box were worth about $500.

If you recognize the thief, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

