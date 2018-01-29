Surveillance captures man stealing iPhone from Weston gas station

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a man who stole an iPhone from a Weston gas station.

Surveillance video shows the theft at a Weston gas station, Dec. 28. A trucker could be seen swiping an iPhone 6S left behind by a previous customer.

The theft took place at an Exxon gas station located near Indian Trace and State Road 84.

The subject has a distinctive tattoo on his left forearm. He was also driving a white trailer with no markings on the sides.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

