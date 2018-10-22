Surveillance captures man stealing car from Miami parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a man stealing a car from a parking garage in Miami.

The footage shows the subject sneaking underneath a gate to make his way up to the fifth floor of the garage located near Northwest 36th Street and 37th Avenue on Oct. 9.

Equipped with burglary tools in his bag, he then walked around looking for an unlocked car.

Eventually he stole a red 2017 Toyota Tundra, which contained other valuable items inside.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

