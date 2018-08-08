Surveillance captures man breaking into Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a Miami home.

Surveillance cameras captured the man knocking on the door of a home near Southwest Fifth Terrace and 36th Avenue on June 29.

The man was seen knocking on the door of the home to make sure no one was present before breaking in. He ultimately got away with over $1,000 in jewelry.

Police said the man fled the scene in a silver SUV.

Police said the suspect targeted another home in a similar way.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.