Surveillance captures Hollywood 7-Eleven store clerk fighting off robber

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a 7-Eleven store clerk fighting off a man trying to steal money from the cash register.

Video shows the man standing at the register at a 7-Eleven located at 1600 N Federal Highway.

As the clerk rings him up and opens the register, the man is seen jumping over the counter and grabbing at the money in the drawer.

The clerk is then seen fighting back and hitting the man before he flees the scene.

“I thought he jumped over the counter, so I thought of my life, and I’m a mother,” the clerk said. “I’m not just going to let somebody do something stupid like that: try and take money for what? You want to go to jail for a little bit of money?”

It is unknown how much money, if any, the crook got away with.

Police are searching for a man between 20 to 30 years old, with long braids or dreads.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.