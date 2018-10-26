Surveillance captures crook walking out of Miami home with cash, cellphones

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a bold bandit seen on surveillance video footage stealing from a Miami home.

Cameras were rolling when a man walked through the unlocked front door of a home along Southwest 17th Avenue and South Dixie Highway on Oct. 18.

Moments later, he’s seen running out with two cellphones and a handful of cash.

Police said one of the residents was home at the time, but both the burglar and the resident never noticed each other.

