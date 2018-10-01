Surveillance captures car driving on sidewalk, hitting pedestrian in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run driver struck him in Wynwood.

Surveillance cameras captured a sedan driving onto a sidewalk and striking a man near Northeast 26th Street and North Miami Avenue, Sunday evening.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the unconscious victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The video showed the driver immediately fleeing as curious bystanders rushed outside of a business.

Officials said a driver was arrested at an unknown location, but the driver’s identity remains unknown.

Police continue to investigate the hit and run.

