Surveillance captures car burglar targeting NE Miami-Dade neighborhood

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida neighborhood is on alert after several car break-ins, and they think the same person is behind it.

A home surveillance camera recorded a man lurking outside of a house near Northeast 171st Street and Eleventh Court, early Friday morning.

“He tries to unlock this door, and then he comes back into the driveway, and he’s very cautious. He looks back and forth,” said victim Yaakov Dov.

The 20-year-old owns a 2017 Jaguar and said that he’s tired of people trying to break into it. Reportedly, other expensive cars in the neighborhood have also been targeted.

“Honestly, I don’t even know who the guy thought he was to even do it,” Dov said. “I mean, we have cameras. I don’t know. These guys have a lot of guts. They just really need to be stopped.”

The subject could be seen on surveillance walking with an iPad in his hand. He tried to open several car doors.

While he’s doing this, he notices a neighbor walking by and then ducks before walking over to the front porch. “Probably sits here on his iPad,” Dov said. “Just relaxing. He was trying to be all casual so that the neighbor wouldn’t find it to be suspicious at 6:30 in the morning, and you see someone standing by someone’s car, you have to act as casual as possible.”

When the neighbor passes, the subject goes back to his dirty work.

The family said, about two weeks ago, the same subject went through the compartments in his Jaguar.

According to the family, their neighbors were also victims. A surveillance camera at one of their neighbor’s houses showed what looked like the same subject from two weeks ago, on Jan. 25.

In that case, surveillance captured him as he crossed the street and successfully stole a car.

“Around the block, there was another guy who his car was stolen, actually,” Dov said, “right from his driveway. It’s also on footage. It’s a big deal.”

If you have any information on these car break-ins, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

