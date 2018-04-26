Surveillance captures burglar breaking into Midtown business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance videos captured the moment a man broke into a Midtown business and stole a tablet.

Video shows the man climbing over the fence of the Midtown Garden Cente before he breaks into one of the food trucks and stealing a tablet inside.

The owner of the business said she recognized the suspect immediately. In fact, he broke into the business twice before.

“We’ve known who he is — he lurks around the business,” said Business owner Ninfa Diaz. “We have reported to police that we know who this guy is, the feedback that we’ve gotten is ‘You’re not the only business.’ We understand that it’s a growing area and there’s still a combination of the good coming in and the bad that’s still lingering, so we understand the police have a lot of work, but it’s extra frustrating when you know who it is.”

Diaz said they have caught the man responsible, but police have yet to release his identity.

However, if you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

