Surveillance captures armed robbers at MetroPCS store

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have released surveillance video showing a duo of crooks robbing a store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said two men held up a MetroPCS located at 2460 N. State Rd. 7, Monday evening.

Newly released surveillance showed the pair walking into the retail store before 7 p.m. and casually strolling around as the clerk sat behind a counter.

Deputies said one of the men pretended to pay a cellphone bill as the other subject pulled out a gun from his waistband and headed to the storage room.

The man pretended to be a customer and then hopped the counter and shoved the employee out of her seat while demanding she take him to the storage room.

One of the subjects ordered the employee to fill his backpack up with iPhones before they fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

