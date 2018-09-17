Surveillance captures aftermath of hit-and-run with motorcycle; rider in coma

MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video highlights the moment after a hit-and-run driver struck a motorcyclist in Miami.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Davila was cruising down Northwest 79th Street near 15th Avenue, coming home from seeing his son, Saturday, when he was hit by another vehicle, just before 9 p.m.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the moment his motorcycle slid down the street after impact. Police said the person who hit him took off.

Davila was left in a coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital suffering from broken bones and internal injuries. He’s also hooked up to machines that help him breathe.

“It’s like a bad dream,” his girlfriend Latarra Phinisee said. “No one thinks that their boyfriend is gonna be OK one day and then the next, you don’t know if they’re gonna die.”

She’s hoping the person responsible does the right thing and surrenders.

“No one deserves to just be left outside by themselves, bleeding to death,” she said. “If you can just turn yourself in and have a heart.”

Officials believe a white car may have been involved and are looking into any possible leads.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

