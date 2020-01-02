Surveillance cameras capture porch pirate targeting 2 Miami homes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was captured on camera stealing packages outside two homes in Miami.

The City of Miami Police Department released the surveillance video on Thursday morning.

We need your assistance in identifying the man seen on the video below. On Dec. 5, he was captured stealing packages from at least 2 homes in the area of 31 Ave & NW 4 St. He has tattoos on both arms and legs. If you recognize him please call 305-579-6111 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/GrWa3MLfut — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 2, 2020

Officials said the man was in the area of Northwest Fourth Street and 31st Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 when he targeted the homes.

Cameras captured the crook walking up to the front door of one house and taking two packages. He then made his way back to his vehicle before striking again.

Investigators said the packages contained Christmas cards of the victim’s family and other items valued at over $200.

Just seconds later, a second video captured the man walking away from another front porch with a package before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Detectives said the man is believed to be between 30 to 45 years old and has tattoos on both of his arms and legs. He was last seen wearing a black and gray T-shirt, gray shorts, red underwear and black flip-flops.

The crook fled the scene in a gray four-door sedan that has a sunroof and silver rims.

If you have any information on this porch pirate, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

