Surveillance cameras capture Peeping Tom staring into teen’s bedroom

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released disturbing surveillance video of a man creeping around a Hollywood home and peeking into a teenager’s bedroom.

Cameras showed the subject lurking around the property on the 6000 block of Funston Street on Sept. 19.

Hollywood Police said the man removed his shorts and began to masturbate while looking into the 18-year-old’s bedroom.

The homeowner, only identified as Mike, said his daughter was getting ready for work when she noticed the subject peering in through her window.

“As she was coming to work, he ran,” Mike said. “He was huddled right here in the corner and ran.”

Video showed the subject rushing off, but police said he returned to smoke a cigarette underneath the window he was peering into.

The victim, Brianna, did not want to show her face but told 7News she doesn’t feel secure in her own home now.

“It’s not safe because now we’re exposed to whoever,” Brianna said. “We don’t know if we’re being watched, if we’re not being watched.”

An empty lot adjacent to the house has several cars parked there. The family said a lot of men hang out in that lot.

Hollywood Police describe the suspect as having a thin build, possibly 25 to 30 years old, dark hair with a distinctive hairline and full facial beard. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a light colored T-shirt, light colored shorts, dark shoes and a baseball cap.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

