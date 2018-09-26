Surveillance cameras capture Peeping Tom staring into child’s bedroom

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released disturbing surveillance video of a man creeping around a Hollywood home and peeking into a young girl’s bedroom.

Cameras showed the subject lurking around the property on the 6000 block of Funston Street, early Wednesday morning.

Hollywood Police said the man removed his shorts and began to masturbate while looking into the girl’s bedroom.

Video showed him rushing off, but police said he returned to smoke a cigarette underneath the window he was peering into.

He’s described as having a thin build, possibly 25 to 30 years old, has dark hair with a distinctive hairline and full facial beard.

Police are now searching for this man.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.