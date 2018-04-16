Surveillance cameras capture Oakland Park MetroPCS robbery

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras at a MetroPCS store in Oakland Park captured a robbery that was so scary, it made the store clerk quit her job.

Video shows the robbery taking place at around 3 p.m. on April 7. The suspect could be seen walking into the store, located at 2312 W. Oakland Park Blvd., and striking up a conversation with the store clerk.

However, he then goes behind the counter and pulls out a knife, and forces the clerk to open the register and the cabinets.

The store clerk was left shaken by the ordeal, so much so that she resigned from her position.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now hoping surveillance images will lead to the subject’s arrest.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

