Surveillance cameras capture dog theft in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man stole a puppy from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video shows a man in a gray shirt and beige shorts approaching a home near 75th Avenue and 39th Street, Feb. 27. He is seen speaking with someone who appears to be a homeowner.

A short time later, the man could be seen jumping the fence of the home and grabbing a sleeping white American bulldog puppy in a crate. The man then threw the crate over the fence and fled the scene.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

