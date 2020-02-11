Surveillance cameras capture crooks who burglarized 2 West Park businesses

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two businesses located near each other were burglarized in West Park.

Surveillance cameras captured two crooks outside of a cellphone store along South State Road Seven and Southwest 27th Street early Tuesday morning.

One of the men could be seen smashing the front door to the business with a hammer as the other waited behind.

The crooks made their way inside and took 10 cellphones, six tablets and five computers.

The owner of a liquor store located in the same shopping center said at around 4 a.m. he received an alert from his alarm company notifying him the alarm at his business had gone off.

Several expensive bottles are said to have been taken from inside of his store.

“I’ve been in the business 30 years so I have a lot of experience, you know?” said Abraham, owner of the liquor store.

7News cameras captured the damaged front door to the liquor store, which is also believed to have been smashed with a hammer.

The owner of the cellphone store is offering a $3,000 reward of his own money for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the two burglars.

The two crooks were last seen wearing light colored hoodies and black pants. One of the subjects was seen wearing all black shoes while the other was wearing sneakers that are white and black.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.